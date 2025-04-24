Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): After sharing several teasers, singer Lorde has finally released her new single and music video titled "What Was That, which also marks her first major solo release in nearly four years.

The track was produced by Lorde along with Jim-E Stack and Grammy-winning producer Dan Nigro.

Also Read | 'L2: Empuraan' Ending Explained: How Pranav Mohanlal's Cameo Creates a Major Loophole for Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Lucifer' Trilogy (SPOILER ALERT).

Lorde, on Thursday, took to her Instagram account to share a video along with a caption that read, "My new music video What Was That. As little between us as possible. Aliveness over prowess. Naivete over disenchantment. I LOVE YOU WE START HERE."

Take a look

Also Read | ‘God Has a Plan For Us’: Justin Bieber’s Emotional Message on Instagram Has Fans Worrying (See Post).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DI1I7NSxuNz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The music video shows Lorde walking and riding a bicycle around New York City. It also includes scenes from a surprise pop-up she attempted at Washington Square Park earlier this week.

According to Variety, 'What Was That' follows her 2021 album Solar Power and comes after her recent live performances with Charli XCX, including at Coachella. Fans are now excited to see what more Lorde has planned next. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)