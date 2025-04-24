By the time L2: Empuraan landed on JioHotstar, reaching OTT within just a month of its theatrical release, it had already become Malayalam cinema’s highest-grossing film. It also holds the distinction of being the most expensive Malayalam film to date. L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which marked actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. With its sequel, Prithviraj directs his third film - each of which stars Mohanlal in the lead (Bro Daddy was the second.) Prithviraj also played significant roles in each of the movies. ‘L2: Empuraan’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Blockbuster Online!

Before the theatrical release of L2: Empuraan, rumours were rife about big-name cameos. Among the names speculated were Mammootty, Korean actor Don Lee, and Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, once the film was released, the only notable cameos (apart from producer Antony Perumbavoor and his son Aashish Joe Antony) were American-Korean actor Rick Yune - teased for a potential role in the third film - and Mohanlal’s son, Pranav Mohanlal.

While Rick Yune’s appearance has already been discussed by us in a separate article, it’s Pranav Mohanlal’s cameo that draws attention for a rather unexpected reason - it unintentionally creates a continuity loophole. Despite director Prithviraj's claims, alongside screenwriter Murali Gopy, that the entire Lucifer trilogy has been meticulously planned, this particular detail seems to have slipped through the cracks.

Pranav Mohanlal’s Cameo in 'L2: Empuraan'

Pranav appears in the epilogue of L2: Empuraan, where the stage is set for the trilogy’s final chapter - either going to be named L3: The Beginning or L3: Azrael. If Empuraan explored Zayed Masood’s origin story, then the third instalment promises to delve into the mysterious past of Stephen Nedumpally, particularly the 25 years he was missing from Kerala where he transformed into the all-powerful Khureshi-Ab’raam. ‘L2 Empuraan’ Ending Explained: From Rick Yune’s Mystery Villain to Pranav Mohanlal’s Cameo, Decoding How Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Paves Way for ‘L3: The Beginning’.

Pranav Mohanlal Cameo in 'L2: Empuraan'

The epilogue cuts to Bombay in 1981, where a young Stephen is seen fighting goons working for Daniel Rawther (Antony Perumbavoor’s character, who later becomes his aide). The character’s appearance is clearly designed to evoke Mohanlal’s look from his early films in the 1980s. Here, however, the younger Stephen is played by his real-life son, Pranav Mohanlal - now an established actor himself. Interestingly, this marks the second time in recent months that Pranav has made a cameo in the epilogue of a film starring his father - the other being the much-criticised Barroz, which Mohanlal himself directed.

How Pranav Mohanlal’s Cameo Creates a Loophole in the 'Lucifer' Trilogy

This timeline inconsistency has sparked considerable debate among Malayalam cinema enthusiasts, with Reddit threads and YouTube videos attempting to make sense of it. Here’s the issue:

In Empuraan, the year of the epilogue is stated as 1981. While Stephen’s exact age isn’t specified in that scene, let’s assume he’s 20 at this point. The main events of Empuraan take place in 2024 - six years after Lucifer, which was set in 2018 - meaning Stephen would now be 64. This aligns with Mohanlal’s real age, and given the actor’s fitness, it’s plausible that Khureshi-Ab’raam remains a physically capable figure. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel.

Mohanlal in Empuraan

However, Lucifer complicates this timeline. In the film, it is said that Stephen had already been active in Kerala politics for six years by 2018 - suggesting he returned to Nedumpally in 2012. Furthermore, in a conversation with Father Nedumpally (played by Fazil), it’s revealed that Stephen had been missing for 25 years before that. This places his departure from Kerala in 1987 - not 1981, as Empuraan implies with the Bombay flashback.

This discrepancy also throws the ages of the characters around Stephen into question. Manju Warrier’s character, Priyadarshini, is stated to be four years younger than Stephen in Lucifer, which would make her 60 in Empuraan.

Manju Warrier in Empuraan

While her appearance might not reflect that, her younger brother, Jathin Ramdas, is said to be eight years younger than her - making him 52 in Empuraan.

This is where things get murkier. In Lucifer, Stephen brings Jathin back from abroad, where he was pursuing higher education. If Jathin was 46 in Lucifer (based on the Empuraan timeline), he would have been studying abroad at that age - certainly possible, but it stretches credibility within the narrative.

Tovino Thomas in Empuraan

Now, if we accept that Jathin is a late bloomer pushed into politics, we then must consider Zayed Masood’s age. In Empuraan, Zayed is shown as a teenager (likely 15) during the 2002 riots, after which he’s rescued by Khureshi-Ab’raam. That would make him 37 in 2024 - significantly younger than Jathin.

Prithviraj in Empuraan

So, are we meant to believe that Tovino Thomas’s character is younger than Prithviraj’s, despite appearances? Is this all an Illuminati mind game, or did the makers simply not pay enough attention to continuity?

In conclusion, it would be easier to explain this messed-up age continuity by twisting The Usual Suspects' dialogue (that Empuraan keeps borrowing) - "the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was confusing the world about how old he is!"

