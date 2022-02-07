Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): As 'Malang' clocked two years, actor Disha Patani took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced working on the film.

"Shooting for 'Malang' will always be one of the most special and unforgettable experiences of my life. From all the action to drama, romance and thrill, the movie had a bit of everything which allowed me to explore so many variations within myself and portray that on-screen," she said.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the thriller also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor.

Recalling being a part of the film, Disha added, "I was a very exciting role and within five minutes into the narration, I said yes to it. Because, very rarely do you get the opportunity to play grey characters, and when I got it, I jumped at it. I love villains. I loved being a baddie on screen. Also, being a water baby, I thoroughly enjoyed performing water sports while shooting the film. I have had a whale of a time working with the finest of talents including Anil sir, Mohit sir, Aditya and Kunal."

Disha is now waiting for the release of 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Yodha'. (ANI)

