Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit is known for her exceptional dance moves and has delivered many iconic dance performances in Bollywood. Due to her mesmerizing moves, signature style and graceful expressions, she is often referred to as the dancing queen of Bollywood.

She is a trained Kathak dancer and her dance numbers have set high standards and continue to be popular even today. Whether it's the foot-tapping beats or the graceful expressions, Madhuri has mesmerized the audience in various genres. Her ability to blend Indian classical dance elements with contemporary styles has made her dance performances even more captivating.Some of the most iconic dance numbers of the actor who will celebrate her 56th birthday on May 15, include:

Ek Do Teen - Tezaab

Madhuri Dixit made the entire nation swoon with her dance moves when this song was released in 1988. The song was choreographed by the late Saroj Khan and was a massive hit. Madhuri's iconic dance moves and expressions in the song became an instant sensation and established her as a leading Bollywood actress. This iconic song still remains etched in her fan's memories for its groovy dance moves, catchy lyrics, and diva attire.

Chane Ke Khet Mein - Anjaam

Chane Ke Khet Mein was a chartbuster and the actor's infectious energy and graceful moves added to the popularity of the song. It was from the movie 'Anjaam' and was released in 1994. Madhuri looked stunning in the green lehenga. Her impeccable dancing skills and playful eyes combined to produce this dance hit among the audience. The song became even more popular with the signature step where Madhuri danced with a bunch of bananas on her head.

Aaja Nachle - Title song

Madhuri Dixit's comeback film 'Aaja Nachle' had seen her delivering a spectacular performance in the title song, which was also a massive hit. The song was choreographed by none other than Vaibhavi Merchant and showcased Madhuri's graceful moves in a colourful and lively setting. This movie and the song were a perfect comeback for the dancing queen of Bollywood.

Dola Re Dola - Devdas

Dola Re Dola is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and unforgettable dance numbers in Bollywood. Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fluid moves and the traditional attires in the song were a treat to the eyes of the audience. The song was the jewel of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 movie 'Devdas', and it played out in the film's climax. Choreographed by the late Saroj Khan, the magical number became a huge success.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga - Beta

This song marked another collaboration between the late choreographer Saroj Khan and the actor. Madhuri Dixit's sultry moves have remained unforgettable over the decades. The song, released in 1992 as part of the film 'Beta', became an instant hit that she came to be called Bollywood's Dhak Dhak Girl. The sensuous dance performance made the country's heart beat a little faster.

Kay Sera Sera - Pukar

The song was choreographed by Prabhudeva and featured both Prabhu and Madhuri together for the first time. It was a rare treat for fans to see the two dance legends perform together on screen. She showcased her versatility as a dancer in the song and even attempted Michael Jackson's signature moonwalk. The song's catchy tune and energetic beats still make you groove even when you don't want to. (ANI)

