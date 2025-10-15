Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Veteran television and film actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in the iconic TV series 'Mahabharat,' has died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The news of his death was confirmed by actor Amit Behl to ANI.

Behl, who had known Pankaj for over three decades, shared his grief and memories of his old friend, calling the news "shocking" and "really sad". He recalled that Pankaj had been unwell a few years ago but had recovered and returned to work.

"He was ailing about three years ago, but he had recovered. He was back to work. I spoke to him about four months ago, and he was sounding fine. But this is shocking, really shocking for all of us. He was ailing, but he had recovered, lost weight, and was working, you know, in a serial or something else. I spoke to him about three or four months ago, and he was sounding fine. So it's quite a shock to me. It's really sad," Amit told ANI.

Pankaj Dheer was one of the most respected actors on Indian television, having appeared in several memorable shows such as 'Chandrakanta,' 'Badho Bahu,' and 'Kanoon.' His film credits included 'Soldier,' 'Andaz,' 'Baadshah,' and 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.'

The actor's last television appearance was in 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' (2024), and he was also seen in the 2019 web series 'Poison.' (ANI)

