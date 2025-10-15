Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 premiered on October 5, 2025. Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi returned to the popular reality show to take over the hosting duties. Now, a controversy has erupted around Bigg Boss Tamil 9. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and MLA Velmurugan has called for a ban on the show. During a press conference, the politician expressed his discomfort with the content aired on the show and claimed that it promotes indecency on national television. Who Is Aysha Zeenath? All About the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Wildcard Contestant Who Received a Special Shoutout From ‘BB Tamil 9’ Host Vijay Sethupathi!.

Why TVK Leader Velmurugan Is Seeking a Ban on ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’

During a press conference in Chennai on Tuesday (October 14). Velumurugan said that while he is not against television shows in general, he has issues with the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He clarified that his objection is to the alleged “vulgarity” portrayed on the show. According to a report in Hindustan Times, he said, "The script writers don't care if the Tamil community suffers any harm. They are running the program on the basis that money is the most important."

Vijay Sethupathi Show Criticised for Airing ‘Disgusting’ Content

Veluuruga further criticised the Vijay Sethuparhi-hosted show for airing what he described as "disgusting body movements, kissing scenes and bedroom scenes", which he thought were unfit for family viewing. He alleged, "These are scenes one cannot watch in the presence of a mature girl or children. They've only stopped short of showing sexual intercourse. Should Vijay TV really make money by continuing to host such a disgusting, indecent programme?"

Attention-Seeking Motion Raised

Velumurugan further said that he has already raised the matter formally with Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu. He said, "I have approached the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker with an attention-seeking motion. If the Speaker does not admit the motion and if the Chief Minister or the IT and Broadcast departments don't act, we will stage a major protest inside the Bigg Boss arena and at Vijay Television's office along with thousands of women." ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Contestants Revealed: Full List of 21 Confirmed Names Set To Enter the House With Host Vijay Sethupathi – Details Inside.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’

About ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’

Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiered on October 5 with 20 contestants, including VJ Parvathy, Kani Thiru, Praveen Gandhi, Praveen Devasagayam, Kamurudin and Apsara CJ, among others.

