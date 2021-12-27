Dubai [UAE], December 27 (ANI): Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to work with director Trivikaram Srinivas for a new film.

On Monday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a picture from his meeting with Srinivas, producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara, and music composer Thaman Shivakumar Ghantasala.

Also Read | Dharmendra Deol Reveals He Was Worried After He Heard Salman Khan Was Bitten by a Snake.

"Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai," he captioned the image.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu is currently in Dubai to celbrate New Year with his family there. Srinivas, Shivakumar and Suryadevara went all the way to Dubai to meet Mahesh Babu and discuss about the film.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From Salman Khan's Radhe to John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, Looking at 11 Cringe Bollywood Movies of 2021 That Left Us Annoyed AF! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The movie will go on floors after completion of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)