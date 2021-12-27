Honestly speaking, 2021 was the worst year for Bollywood when it comes to quality and content. It was so bad that the writer of this feature had to give up halfway when he had to pick up his choice for the best movies of the year in Hindi. Yes, there are films that got six out of five stars from certain critics, but the truth is Bollywood is getting trounced not just from Hollywood but also from South. Be it theatrical or on OTT, Hindi cinema has been seeing weak content on any platform. And with remakes being thrown out at us left, right and centre, less talk about originality, the better. Year Ender 2021: From Tom & Jerry to The Matrix Resurrections, 11 Most Disappointing Hollywood Films of the Year.

As the year comes to an end, we look back at what has been a very disappointing period for Hindi Cinema and list down the films that annoyed us the most.

The Girl on the Train

Parineeti Chopra in The Girl on the Train

A remake of a weak Hollywood film that itself is adapted from a mystery novel. The Girl on the Train, starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead, is simply dull in its adaptation, and lacks the erotic intrigue of its source. There is a twist in the end that tries to make it distinct from the Hollywood movie, which ends up annoying us more than making us go WOW! The Girl on the Train Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix Thriller Is a Shallow Remake With a Surprise End-Twist.

Mumbai Saga

Rohit Roy, John Abraham and Shaad Randhawa in Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga marks the return of Bollywood to its once-fave genre of underworld sagas. The movie promises a stacked cast, though only a couple of names like John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi elicits some sort of excitement. But it is not the cast that is the problem, it is how Mumbai Saga feels a pale shadow of older such movies, especially Gupta's own Shootout at Wadala (also starring Abraham) is what is more irksome.

Hello Charlie

Aadar Jain in Hello Charlie

2021 hated Jackie Shroff so much. In this travesty, we get to see him in a gorilla suit doing all sorts of nonsensical stunts with an expression-less Aadar Jain for company, none of which ekes out any laughs. And in the next film in this list, we see him in a party skirt prancing around Salman Khan. Poor Bhidu! Hello Charlie Movie Review: Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff’s Comedy Road Trip Movie Is No Laughing Matter!

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

On paper, Radhe is a lucrative film for Salman Khan, since the Korean thriller Outlaws has a premise and a lead role perfect for Bhai. But in the hands of Prabhu Deva, Radhe turned out the worst film that Salman starred in, and that's saying something since we also saw him in Race 3 and Dabangg 3 a couple of years back. Radhe Movie Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Tone-Deaf Remake of The Outlaws Is Terribly Dated!

Hungama 2

Meezaan and Shilpa Shetty in Hungama 2

Does Priyadarshan have any new grudge against his old friend Mohanlal? In Marakkar, he stuck the superstar in a very ill-fitting role. If that's not enough, the director even remade one of his weakest Malayalam films, Minnaram, starring the superstar, in Hindi, then cast a non-actor in Meezaan in Lalettan's role, and then made a disaster out of it. Hungama 2 Movie Review: Dear Mohanlal Fans, Stay Away From This Outdated Minnaram Remake, Starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Meezaan Jafri.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India

There is nothing to have 'pride' about this Ajay Devgn-starrer based on an actual feat of courage that happened during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The editing is so terrible that it is difficult to make any sense of what is happening in the first half, the writing is silly and the VFX is lacklustre. The climax, an excess of ridiculousness, is the biggest WTF moment of the year! Bhuj - The Pride of India Movie Review: Ajay Devgn’s War Drama Is Cacophony of Loud Jingoism, Bad Editing and Direction.

Satyameva Jayate 2

John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2

If there is any movie that is the king of the biggest WTF films of 2021, then this Milap Zaveri's sorry excuse of a film would win that crown. Casting John Abraham in a triple role is terrible enough, as the actor struggles to make each character distinct, save for the makeup. And to top it all, he is saddled with terrible lines and even more terrible scenes, making this the worst film of the year, competing hard with Bhuj! Satyameva Jayate 2 Movie Review: Three John Abraham's Get Crammed Into This Terrible Migraine-Packed Masala Movie!

Antim: The Final Truth

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth

SMJ2's Friday competitor fares better in comparison mostly because Antim is a remake of a very decent Marathi film. Aayush Sharma is also good enough in the role, but Antim crashes badly when it tries to expand what should have been an extended cameo for his brother-in-law, Salman Khan, into a parallel lead that takes away the groundedness of the movie. The result? This is the worst performing Salman Khan release in years! Mahesh Manjrekar's average direction also doesn't help matters either when fans keep getting reminded of his much exemplary Vaastav while watching Antim. Antim Movie Review: Salman Khan’s Attempt To Take a Backseat for Aayush Sharma Proves Futile in This Tiring Vaastav Revisit.

Tadap

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty in Tadap

After Kabir Singh was a hit, Bollywood turned its eye on another toxic Telugu hit, RX 100, for inspiration and we got Tadap as a result. Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead, Tadap doesn't completely commit itself to the raw lustiness of the original, and instead serves a washed down, musical drama with average performances and annoying characters. Tadap Movie Review: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria Kiss But Don’t Make Up in a Love Story More Toxic Than the Delhi Air.

Velle

Karan Deol in Velle

It's great that Ajay Devgn gave Karan Deol a second chance in Bollywood after the disastrous Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in his home production. But after bearing through this awful comic remake of a Telugu hit, we wish he would have sponsored acting courses for Sunny Deol's elder son instead! And hire some better technicians in the process. Velle Movie Review: Karan Deol, Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy’s Comic-Caper Is Terrible… Just Terrible!

Atrangi Re

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re

Remove the fantastic Dhanush and AR Rahman's lovely score from the equation, and what you get in Atrangi Re is yet another Bollywood film trying to make of a mockery of mental illness through some ridiculously staged sequences. And no matter the reveal about his character, it can't dispel the creepiness around Akshay Kumar's pairing with Sara Ali Khan.

