Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Malaika and Arjun are currently in Europe to celebrate the latter's birthday. The duo has been posting cute snaps of each other, giving fans a glimpse of their time there.

As Arjun Kapoor turns a year older, Malaika penned a heartfelt note for him. Sharing a picture and video on Instagram, Malaika wished her beau in the cutest way!

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week: Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 on Netflix, Chris Pratt's The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video, Shraddha Srinath's Dear Vikram on Voot Select and More.

In the picture, Arjun can be seen sitting in a restaurant, with his eyes closed and a million-dollar smile on his face. Wearing a black T-shirt, the birthday boy looks happier than ever!

And, in the video that Malaika posted, Arjun is seen relishing the food that he is being fed by his lady love!

Also Read | Late Sidhu Moose Wala's Last Song 'SYL' Removed from YouTube (View Pic).

Malaika attached a lovely caption to the post and wrote, "Make a wish my love...... may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday."

Yesterday, Arjun took to his Instagram to share lovey-dovey pictures with Malaika and captioned the post "Eiffel good... I knew I would..."

The power couple looked so-in-love as Malaika acted coy and hid behind her beau, Arjun with a smile on her face. Arjun also flashed a grin, wearing a chic black cap.

The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening as they flew off to Paris.

Amidst rumours of the couple tying the knot by the end of this year, the couple keeps giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives on Instagram.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29.

Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)