We are moving on to the last week of June 2022 and with that there are several promising series and movies, releasing on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Voot Select and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2, which will stream on Netflix from July 1. The finale of the sci-fi horror drama series is going to blow our mind, for sure. The web show stars David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, among others. Earlier, the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 was released on May 27. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s Netflix Show Is Ready for an Intense Finale (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be The Terminal List, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 1. The synopsis of the action-thriller series reads, "A former Navy SEAL officer investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. A former Navy SEAL officer investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission." The web show stars Chris Pratt in major role. Apart from that, Dear Vikram will drop on Voot Select on June 30. The action film stars Sathish Ninasam, Shraddha Srinath and Vasishta Simha. Miya Biwi Aur Murder Trailer: Rajeev Khandelwal, Manjari Fadnnis Try to Escape a Murder Scene in This MX Original Show (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: July 1, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. The Terminal List: July 1, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Only Murders in the Building Season 2: June 28, 2022

MX Player

1. Miya Biwi Aur Murder: July 1, 2022

Hoichoi

1. Rudrabinar Obhishaap Season 2: July 1, 2022 | Bengali

Movies Releasing This Week

Voot Select

1. Dear Vikram: June 30, 2022 | Kannada

Theatrical Releases Arriving on OTT Platforms

Netflix

1. Anek: June 26, 2022

2. Kuttavum Shikshayum: June 26, 2022 | Multi-Lingual

3. Operation Romeo: July 3, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Samrat Prithviraj: July 1, 2022

ZEE5

1. Dhaakad: July 1, 2022

2. Shut Up Sona: July 1, 2022

