Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer much-awaited film 'Patriot' has finally locked a theatrical release date.

On Monday, the makers commenced the countdown to the film's release date and announced an official date. "Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day #PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23, 2026. The countdown begins NOW," Mammootty wrote on X.

Also Read | Alka Yagnik Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude After Receiving Padma Bhushan, Calls the Feeling 'Humbling and Deeply Emotional' (View Post).

https://x.com/mammukka/status/2015647065406357867

They also shared a new poster of the film, showing a glimpse of the lead characters essayed by Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, and Fahadh Faasil, among others.

Also Read | Disha Patani and Talwiinder Reignite Dating Buzz As They Attend Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai Together (Watch Videos).

As announced, 'Patriot' will have a worldwide release on April 23, 2026.

This came just a day after Nayanthara's first look was unveiled.

The Instagram poster shows the actor in a side profile. She is seen wearing a saree with a serious, intense expression, suggesting her character might be layered and emotionally strong.

The poster also carries the line "Dissent is patriotic," suggesting the film will explore social and political themes and raise questions about power, belief, and resistance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT7AbXVj6Qz/

The teaser of Patriot was released in October 2 last year. It opens with a mysterious voiceover talking about leaders who control people through faith. The teaser then introduces Mammootty's character, who seems to be on a secret mission. Mohanlal appears as a soldier, and Fahadh Faasil adds more tension to the story with his entry. The teaser shows that the film will deal with strong conflicts and power struggles.

'Patriot' is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for his work in Malayalam cinema. The film has a big cast that includes Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, and Nayanthara.

The film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)