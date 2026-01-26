Bollywood actress Disha Patani and indie-Punjabi sensation Talwiinder have once again sparked relationship speculation after being spotted together at the Lollapalooza India 2026 festival in Mumbai. The pair's public appearance comes just weeks after they were seen sharing close moments at the high-profile wedding of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Udaipur. Disha Patani Makes Stylish Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Talwiinder at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Wedding Reception in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Disha Patani and Talwiinder at Lollapalooza 2026

The duo was seen navigating the festival grounds over the weekend, drawing significant attention from fans and photographers. While they arrived at the venue separately to avoid a direct media frenzy, they were later captured together in a car, leaving the event with friends.

Disha Patani and Talwiinder Spotted Together at Lollapalooza India 2026 - Watch Video

The appearance has reignited social media chatter, particularly as Talwiinder, who is famously known for concealing his face with masks or paint to maintain his privacy, was seen in a more relaxed setting alongside the Kanguva actress.

From Udaipur to Mumbai

Rumours regarding the pair first gained momentum in mid-January during the wedding festivities of Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, in Udaipur. Viral videos from the celebration showed Patani and Talwiinder holding hands and chatting comfortably with friends, including Mouni Roy’s husband, Suraj Nambiar.

Following the wedding, the two were also photographed together at the Udaipur airport, suggesting a growing closeness. While Patani was previously linked to actor Tiger Shroff, she has remained tight-lipped about her personal life since their reported split in 2022.

Another Video of Disha Patani and Talwiinder

Talwiinder’s Surprise Stage with Kehlani

Beyond the dating buzz, Talwiinder made headlines at Lollapalooza for his musical prowess. In a standout moment for the festival, the "Wishes" singer delivered a surprise performance during American R&B star Kehlani’s set.

Talwiinder X Kehlani at Lollapalooza India 2026 -Watch Video

The unexpected collaboration saw the two artists blending their distinct styles, much to the delight of the massive Mumbai crowd. The performance underscored Talwiinder's rising status as a bridge between the independent Punjabi scene and global pop music.

The Mystery of Talwiinder

Born Talwinder Singh Sidhu, the 28-year-old artist has carved a niche for himself with hits like "Dhundhala" and "Khayaal". Having spent time in both Punjab and the San Francisco Bay Area, his music blends traditional Punjabi vocals with contemporary trap and R&B. Who Is Talwiinder? Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend and Punjabi Singer Known for Never Revealing His Face in Public.

He is well-known for his masked persona, often stating in interviews that he prefers fans to focus on his art rather than his physical identity. Despite his penchant for privacy, his recent high-profile outings with Patani have placed him squarely in the Bollywood spotlight. Neither Disha Patani nor Talwiinder has officially commented on the nature of their relationship.

