Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Marisa Abela has been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of the 1980s cult classic 'Highlander,' joining Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe.

The film, directed by Chad Stahelski, is set to open theatrically and will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists, as per Variety.

The 'Industry' star will play a role in the film, which is based on the original story of immortal warriors battling for supremacy.

Cavill and Crowe were previously announced as part of the cast, and the film will feature a screenplay by Michael Finch.

United Artists has secured full rights to the 1986 original film, with the potential to develop a new series.

As per Variety, the film is being produced by Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, Neal H. Moritz, and others.

Abela recently won a 2025 BAFTA TV Award for her performance in 'Industry' and has appeared in films like 'Back to Black' and 'Black Bag.'

Her nomination for a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award further solidifies her growing presence in the industry.

The 1986 film, starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, follows the battle between immortal warriors and has spawned multiple sequels, a TV series, and a dedicated fanbase. (ANI)

