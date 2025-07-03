The first official teaser for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled on Thursday (July 3). Makers of the much-awaited mythological film, produced by Namit Malhotra, released a grand three-minute announcement video for the upcoming epic saga, giving audiences a glimpse into the majestic cinematic experience rooted deep in our culture. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Hanuman. The teaser has received a terrific response on social media, and netizens are looking forward to the film's release in Diwali 2026. Ranbir Kapoor Wraps ‘Ramayana’; Logo of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ambitious Mythological Film To Be Unveiled on THIS Date in July.

‘Ramayana’ Announcement Teaser Will Give You Chills

The announcement teaser of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has a runtime of three minutes, which is typically the length of a full trailer. Titled Ramayana: The Introduction, the video opens with a narration about the supreme powers of the universe - Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. However, the world they created and protected for ages is now under threat from an evil force. This leads to the rise of a “war to end all wars.” The video then presents a striking contrast between Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama and Yash’s Ravana.

The calm on Ranbir Kapoor’s face as Maryada Purushottam Ram was simply mesmerising, while Yash as the fierce Dashanan was a visual treat of a different kind. The video featured a powerful background score by legendary music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, elevating the viewing experience to a whole new level. Not to forget, the breathtaking VFX also deserves a special shout-out.

Watch the First Glimpse of ‘Ramayana’

Here’s How Netizens Reacted to ‘Ramayana’ First Glimpse

As soon as the first teaser of Ramayana surfaced online, netizens rushed to social media to share their thoughts. Safe to say, the video received almost no negative comments - a rare sight in recent times for Bollywood. Movie buffs were blown away by the visual artistry and the grand scale with which Nitesh Tiwari presented the ancient epic. They showered praise on Ranbir Kapoor’s character, whose brief but powerful appearance as Lord Ram in the teaser guaranteed goosebumps.

‘Ramayana’ Poster

A user wrote, "THIS IS HOW YOU PRESENT MAGNUM OPUS EPICS. Although it's too early to say how good the movie would be bt from a presentation pov I'm in awe," This is how you present a timeless story #Ramayana.

Something big is coming up on #Diwali2026." Others went gaga over Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman's epic collaboration. ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal To Play Mandodari Opposite Yash's Ravana in Part 1 of Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Film Franchise? Here’s What We Know.

Netizens React to ‘Ramayana’ First Glimpse

Hans Zimmer, AR Rahman – the Best Combo!

‘This Is How You Present a Magnum Opus’

#Ramayana LOOKS EPIC ❤️‍🔥🔥. THIS IS HOW YOU PRESENT MAGNUM OPUS EPICS. Although it's too early to say how good the movie would be bt from a presentation pov I'm in awe. I'm not sure I buy Ranbir as Ram YET. Bt I'm hyped man. Previous cast missed once in a lifetime opportunity. — Cinema Escapist (@CinematicPearls) July 3, 2025

Everyone Is Excited About Ranbir Kapoor’s Performance

I will not comment on the boxoffice faith of #Ramayana but I'm sure about one thing.. #RanbirKapoor will not disappoint when it comes to delivering epic onscreen performance. I have full faith in the RK performance #RamayanaGlimpseTomorrow — Waah Waah Production (@AmanJha68865006) July 3, 2025

The filming of Ramayana's first part was recently completed. The first part is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in 2027. Reportedly made on a budget of INR 835 crore, Namit Malhotra's Oscar-winning VFX banner DNEG is backing the films.

