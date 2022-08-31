Los Angeles, Aug 31 (PTI) King of Pop Michael Jackson aspired to play the role of Lord Morpheus in a television adaptation of the "The Sandman", author Neil Gaiman has revealed.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz's “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the celebrated English author said he was informed about Jackson's desire to star in the television version of the comic book series in a meeting with Warner Bros heads.

"By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros. sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in ‘The Sandman,'” Gaiman said.

“So, there was a lot of interest in this, and they knew that it was one of the Crown Jewels, and what did I think? And I was like, ‘Ooh.'"

The project never saw the daylight and following that Gaiman said he received several offers to adapt "The Sandman" for the screen, but didn't give his nod to any until Netflix approached him.

"The Sandman" series premiered on Netflix earlier this month. It features Tom Sturridge as Morpheus alongside Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Boyd Holbrook, Mason Alexander Park and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

The show has not yet been renewed for a second season. PTI

