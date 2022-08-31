Ganesh Chaturthi brings in the most-awaited festive season of the year when the spirits are high with joy and happiness spread evenly across various states of India. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated on August 31, Wednesday, when the 10-day celebrations will begin, and devotees will get to celebrate the cheerful festival of Lord Ganesha. In India, festivals and traditions go hand-in-hand with people trying to be in their most authentic sense while celebrating a festival. The festive fashion revolves around ethnic wear when women look for stylish traditional attires to adorn themselves during the festive period. With Ganeshotsav inching closer, the hunt for a perfect ethnic look begins as ladies start looking for ideas to decide on a look that suits the festival and the trend. What can be a better option than opting for a saree that befits the occasion perfectly? So, take inspiration from the saree looks of these Bollywood actresses, from Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, for Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022. Get celeb-inspired Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 saree looks below.

Be it a classic Banarasi saree or a voguish silk saree, the charm of six yards of elegance is another level. They bring in the festive vibe while giving the freedom of not compromising with the fashion at all. After all, getting into the festive spirit is crucial. This Ganesh Chaturthi, steal the looks of these B-town beauties, who look no less than a star in glamorous saree. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, find the collection of saree ideas that can be the best pick for Ganeshotsav 2022. Disha Parmar Channels the ‘Quintessential 60’s Heroine’ in Pink Silk Saree! View Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actress' Beautiful Pics

Alia Bhatt

The sheer white saree with floral details can channel the elegant vibe while adding a tint of colour to the overall outfit. The subtle make-up with statement jhumkas can be the fashion for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.

Alia Bhatt in White Sheer Saree

Janhvi Kapoor

For those who love vibrant colours, this embroidered summer-fit saree can be the absolute choice for the festival. Just apply some beaming highlighter just like her, and the festive ensemble is all set!

Janhvi Kapoor in Green Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari

Redefine grace by donning an authentic silk saree! Her red saree has been styled modishly with a long-sleeved blouse and emerald-beaded choker that exudes her panache with utmost poise! Perfection at its best! Aditi Rao Hydari in a Simple Raw Mango Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari in Red Silk Saree

Kriti Sanon

This floral-hued saree can up the glam factor like anything! Kriti sets a standard for a suave look in a rich multi-coloured saree that’s WOW! Even the hairstyle looks very exquisite and polished!

Kriti Sanon in Floral Printed Saree

Mouni Roy

The aesthetic check is done right with this chic saree that looks like an apt choice for Ganesh Chaturthi! The intricate white embroidery gives a dramatic edge to the beautiful six yards.

Mouni Roy in Pink Saree

It does matter how one styles and looks for a big occasion, but more importantly, people must celebrate the festival with utmost delight and fervour. So, ensure that celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 are filled with lots of happiness and a bit of glamour. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

