Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Actor Michael Keaton, who starred in Tim Burton-directed Batman films, is currently in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bros.' upcoming DC film 'The Flash.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ezra Miller might play the role of Barry Allen or the Flash in the Andy Muschietti directorial.

As per the sources of the outlet, the role that is being envisioned for Keaton will be of a mentor or a guide similar to the role of Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel universe.

Keaton first starred in the title role of 1989's 'Batman.' He then later reprised the role in the second installment of the film in 1992.

According to The Hollywood Reporter 'Flash' is eyeing a London start in spring 2021. (ANI)

