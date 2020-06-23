Be it any festival or special event, the veteran actor of Hindi Cinema Amitabh Bachchan ensures to post something beautiful on it. He also shares key details of the occasion and one really wouldn’t want to miss it. Big B took to social media to share a post on Jagannath Rath Yatra, which is also known as the Ratha Yatra or Chariot festival. The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of India’s biggest religious festivals and Big B has not only shared a picture on the onset of this festival, but he has also shared how the word ‘Juggernaut’ derived from it. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Live Streaming on OTV and DD Odia: Watch Online Telecast of Puri's Chariot Festival From Home During Lockdown.

While sharing the post on Jagannath Rath Yatra, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “June 23 Jagannath Rath Yatra .. because of the vastness of the Festival the English word ‘juggernaut’ meaning huge powerful and overwhelming, was derived from it .. the origin of the word came from here JAGANNATH and the incredible temple in Puri Orissa”. Isn't that amazing, Juggernaut from Jagannath? Big B has also penned about the festival in his blog post that reads, “I visited the temple and paid my respects some years back .. it had been an overwhelming experience .. there is a simplicity within the sanctum Santorum .. yet the presence of the force of belief is truly incredible.” Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Wishes: PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik, Amit Shah, President Kovind and Others Greet Nation.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Post On Jagannath Rath Yatra

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, all events and religious festivities and other activities across the country had to be called off. But the SC on June 22 permitted the authorities in Odisha to hold the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri.

