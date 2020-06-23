Selma Blair had her own struggles. But she was a born fighter, wasn't she? The actress who appeared in multiple TV shows got her first lead role in Brown's Requiem and since then, she never looked back. Blessed with a child, Selma today is a brilliant actress and an equally doting mother who successfully juggles between two of her most important commitments. While Legally Blonde will continue to be one of her favourites (don't judge), Selma's excellent performance in Cruel Intentions should be equally appreciated. Renee Zellweger Birthday: From Judy to Bridget Jones' Diary - 5 Best Films Of the American Actress That Prove Her Talent Is Unmatched.

As the actress gets ready to inch closer to her 50s and celebrate her big day, we name five of her career-best movies. From Hellboy to Highway, have a look at movies that kept challenging the actress within her. Adam Scott Birthday: From Step Brothers to Big Little Lies, 5 Best Roles Of The Actor Which Echo Superhit (Watch Videos).

Cruel Intentions

This was Selma Blair's breakthrough role and she was well-praised for her portrayal. She was even nominated in the Best Breakthrough Performance category at MTV Movie Award and even won one for Best Kiss shared with Sarah Michelle Geller. The story revolved around two siblings who are rich spoilt brats. They actually have bets on whether or not they can ruin someone’s life in the most creative way. Why? Simply 'cos they are rich and bored.

Hellboy

Ron Pearlman's Hellboy was much better than what we witnessed in 2019. It made sense partly because Guillermo del Toro was involved as a director. Selma played Liz and together with Hellboy, they made for one deadly duo. The film was rejected by many studios for different reasons but ultimately Del Toro convinced one of the producers and managed to put aside their apprehensions.

Legally Blonde

Some movies don't need a reason to get popular. They are entertaining and fun and that's all about it. Legally Blonde as a film is equally about Blair as much as it's about Reese Witherspoon. While the latter was brilliant, Blair was charming.

Highway

Selma collaborated with Jared Leto and Jake Gyllenhaal for this Jamie Cox directorial. Selena probably has lesser screen time but she manages to shine in all her scenes.

Storytelling

Selma played Vi, who is a hip college teenager who has weird ways of seeking inspiration for her creative writing class. She allows herself to be exploited and abused by any guy, including her writing professor, in order to "inspire" herself. This 2001 comedy-drama saw Blair has a talented performer. Watch it for her, just in case you haven't already.

Selma's struggle with multiple sclerosis was disheartening and inspiring at the same time. While she had an option to keep her illness a secret, she chose to share it with the world. "I have patients with M.S. who are surgeons, actors, a commercial airline pilot, sports figures, successful lawyers—they don’t want anyone to know about their illness because they feel it could hurt their career. Her decision to speak out also brings awareness and increases research funding for the disease when people can see somebody affected in the way that she is," said her doctor Saud Sadiq in his interaction with Vanity Fair.

As she continues fighting her tough battle, here's wishing her infinite strength and a speedy recovery. Happy Birthday, Selma!

