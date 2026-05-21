Entertainment News | Mike White Reveals 'Survivor 50' Contestants Joining 'The White Lotus' Season 4 in France

Washington DC [US], May 21 (ANI): Filmmaker and actor Mike White has revealed which contestants from Survivor season 50 will be making cameo appearances in the upcoming fourth season of 'The White Lotus', according to E! News.

During the finale episode of Survivor 50, which saw Aubry Bracco emerge victorious and win the USD 2 million prize, White appeared via video call and shared that contestants Charlie Davis and Kamilla Karthigesu would be joining the HBO series for special appearances.

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Speaking to host Jeff Probst during the finale, White joked that "everybody's invited" to season four of the show, but added that Kamilla and Charlie would be the only contestants they would be "flying out to be in the show," according to E! News.

Following the announcement, the broadcast cut to the eliminated contestants watching the finale together, showing Kamilla and Charlie celebrating the news with laughter and dancing.

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The duo also reacted to the announcement in a TikTok video shared on Survivor's official account, where they attempted to speak in French while revealing they would be heading to France for filming.

"And hopefully we'll practice our French. Thank you, Mike, we're so excited!" Charlie said in the video.

Charlie and Kamilla, who were voted out sixth and seventh respectively during Survivor 50, now join a list of former Survivor contestants who have appeared in The White Lotus.

Previous cameo appearances on the HBO series include Alec Merlino, who had a speaking role as a bartender in season one, while Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay appeared briefly in season two. Season three also featured background cameos from Natalie Cole, Carl Boudreaux and Christian Hubicki, according to E! News.

Although White's own Survivor 50 journey ended early after he was voted out fourth, the creator said the experience unexpectedly helped him work on the new season of The White Lotus.

"Of course I was bummed," White recalled during the finale. "I took a day to like nurse my wounds, but after that I got to work."

"Nobody knew where I was, I didn't have a phone," the School of Rock actor added. "So, just being able to write White Lotus season four was like a gift in and of itself," according to E! News.

Season four of The White Lotus will star Kumail Nanjiani, Rosie Perez, Laura Dern, Max Greenfield and Steve Coogan. (ANI)

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