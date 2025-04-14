Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police have registered a case at the Worli Police Station and have started their investigation after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a death threat. The threat was sent via WhatsApp message to the Worli Transport department on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Datta Kamble, DCP Zone 3, said that a death threat message was received for Salman Khan on Worli Transport Department's Whatsapp number on Sunday. Following this, the Mumbai Police registered the case under sections "351(2) and 351(3)" of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

" A threat message was received for Salman Khan on Worli Transport Department's WhatsApp number yesterday. A case was registered in the matter. Investigation underway," said DCP Datta Kamble.

In the Whatsapp message, Mumbai Police said that the person threatened Salman with death by claiming to "barge into his house" and "blow up actor Salman Khan's car with a bomb".

"Threat sent to WhatsApp number of Transport Department in Worli, Mumbai. It was given on Sunday. Actor Salman Khan was threatened with death by barging into his house. There was also a threat to blow up actor Salman Khan's car with a bomb," said Mumbai Police earlier today.

This is not the first death threat that the actor has received.

In November last year, the Mumbai Police received a threatening message against actor Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said. The threat message gave the actor two options: apologise or pay Rs 5 crore to stay alive.

The Mumbai Police traffic control room received a threatening message in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which threatened the actor with death, saying that if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive, "he should go to our temple and apologize or give Rs 5 crore."

"If he does not do so, we will kill him. Our gang is still active," the message claiming to be in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother said.

This was the second death threat which Salman received within a week last year. In the earlier death threat also received by Mumbai Police Traffic Control, a ransom of Rs 2 crore was demanded from the actor.

Salman Khan was recently seen in the film Sikandar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. (ANI)

