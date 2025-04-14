Amid the ongoing uproar surrounding the dating scandal of K-Drama star Kim Soo Hyun and late actress Kim Sae Ron, a K-Pop idol has now been dragged into the controversy, sparking widespread discussion online. YouTuber Lee Jin-ho recently released a video on his channel claiming that singer-songwriter Cho Seung Youn, also known as WOODZ, dated Kim Sae Ron between 2021 and 2022. According to him, their relationship began in early 2021 and ended in May 2022. The singer's agency has now responded to the claims with a brief statement, saying that it is difficult to confirm. Were Kim Soo Hyun’s Leaked Flirtatious Texts to Kim Sae Ron from 2016 Fabricated? Forensic Team Hired by ‘Queen of Tears’ Star Reveal Their Observations.

Did WOODZ Date Kim Sae Ron?

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, who continues to dig into the past of Kim Sae Ron, shared a video on April 11 in which he hinted at the late actress's past relationship with an anonymous singer by sharing photos of a coffee truck sent by the Bloodhounds actress to her alleged boyfriend during a music video shoot to show her support. Although the photos were blurred, netizens identified the individual as K-Pop idol WOODZ by comparing it with his old pictures posted on social media.

Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot WOODZ in Photos Shared by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho

After all these claims, EDAM Entertainment, the agency managing WOODZ, released an official statement and shared their position on the dating rumours. According to Koreaboo, the agency stated, "Since its hsi personal life, we cannot verify the reports." WOODZ debuted with the group UNIQ in 2014. He gained recognition by participating in the reality show Produce X 101 in 2019, where he finished fifth and later debuted with group X1. After the group disbanded in 2020, WOODZ embarked on a solo career and released several singles. ‘Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act’: South Korea National Assembly Reviews Petition To Raise Age of Consent to 19 Amid Kim Sae Ron Underage Dating Scandal.

A few days back, Kim Soo Hyun hosted a press conference where he denied any involvement in the tragic death of Kim Sae Ron. He also claimed that they only began dating after she turned legal age.

