Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Apart from presenting us with an opportunity to witness some top-notch looks of celebrities, the Cannes Film Festival 2022 has also treated fans by reuniting a slew of stars.

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria's reunion at Cannes 2022, Bollywood stars Nargis Fakhri and Aditi Rao Hydari, who worked together in 'Rockstar', had a reunion of sorts at the prestigious gala.

Taking to Instagram, Nargis shared a photo with Aditi and wrote, "From Rockstar to Cannes Film Festival #Reunion (sic)."

In the image, Nargis is seen wearing a halter neck baby pink coloured embellished gown with shimmers while Aditi looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi's embroidered tulle portrait gown.

The ongoing Cannes festival also saw the presence of Helly Shah, Hina Khan, Meera Chopra. (ANI)

