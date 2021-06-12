Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Oscar-winning actors Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore will headline the upcoming film 'May December' from acclaimed director Todd Haynes.

As per Variety, Haynes will helm 'May December' from a screenplay by Samy Burch, based on a story from herself and Alex Mechanik.

'May December' will see the heavyweights pair for the story of a Hollywood actor (Portman) who travels to the picturesque coast of Maine to study the real-life woman (Moore) she's set to play in a film.

The woman in question was the subject of a tabloid scandal two decades prior, for marrying a man 23 years her junior. As Moore's character and her husband prepare to send their twin girls off to college, the family dynamic begins to unravel under Portman's outsider lens.

The project is launching international sales via Rocket Science at this year's Virtual Cannes Market. UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance are handling domestic sales.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films will produce alongside Portman and Sophie Mas under their MountainA banner.

Shooting for the forthcoming film is set to commence in 2022.

Haynes reunites with his 'Far From Heaven' lead actor Moore for the sixth time on this project, and also counts a film in the official selection at this year's Cannes Film Festival, the Apple Studios original documentary 'The Velvet Underground'.

Portman is a three-time Oscar nominee who took the best actress in 2011 for 'Black Swan'. She just completed production on Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' from Taika Waititi.

Moore is a five-time Academy Award nominee with the best actress win for the 2015 drama 'Still Alice'.

She's currently playing in the Apple original 'Lisey's Story' and will be seen later this year in Universal's musical adaptation 'Dear Evan Hansen'. (ANI)

