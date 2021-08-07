Los Angeles, Aug 7 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix has acquired the rights for actor Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut "The Lost Daughter".

The deal, negotiated with Endeavour Content, covers US and remaining territories, Netflix said in a press release.

The acquisition comes ahead of the film's world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

"The Lost Daughter" is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Italian author Elena Ferrante.

The film also stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ed Harris and Dagmara Dominczyk.

The movie will follow Colman's Leda, an elegant college professor who, while on a seaside vacation, becomes obsessed with a young woman, Nina (Johnson), and her young daughter, as she watches them on the beach.

Their compelling relationship forces Leda to confront the trauma surrounding her own motherhood.

Gyllenhaal has adapted the screenplay and also produced the feature film with Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren for Pie Films, Charles Dorfman for Samuel Marshall Films and Endeavor Content.

Gyllenhaal, who previously featured in "The Kindergarten Teacher" for Netflix, said she is excited to work with the streamer again.

"They have supported so much of the work I am most proud of, and this is no exception. Netflix has consistently championed filmmakers that excite and inspire me and I'm delighted to be included in that company," she said.

