Mumbai, May 26: Netflix will reportedly stop working on the early Amazon Fire TV devices. The streaming service will cease to function on the first-generation Amazon Fire TV products, according to reports. The company started sending emails to the affected users, informing them of the upcoming change. Netflix streaming service will reportedly stop working on the first-generation devices from June 3, 2025.

Netflix will cease functioning for global users, so they need to switch to compatible devices. According to the reports, Amazon spokesperson Jen Lurey Riding said that Netflix's streaming services will discontinue on the first-generation Fire TV devices launched 10 years ago. The Netflix services will remain active on all Amazon Fire TV device. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launch Likely in July 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Reports mentioned according to the statement by Jen Lurey Riding, the first-generation models would include the original Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Amazon Fire TV Stick with remote. Amazon said that the users impacted by Netflix's service discontinuation would be eligible for getting a discount on a new Fire TV Stick. For further details, they have to reach out to Amazon customer support.

Know How to Check If You're Impacted

To check if Netflix will stop working on your first-generation Amazon Fire TV device, you need to follow the below steps.

First, open the Netflix app on your Amazon Fire TV device.

Then, Open the Settings menu.

Go to the About section.

Select "My Fire TV".

The reports said that Amazon informed its customers about the change happening with the first-generation devices. Netflix, on the other hand, has yet to provide a detailed explanation as to why first-generation Amazon Fire TV devices will not receive support for its streaming services. OnePlus Buds 4 Price, Key Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of May 27 Launch in China Alongside OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra.

However, earlier this year, Netflix updated its support page that its application would function for some devices incapable of getting necessary updates and supporting new features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2025 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).