Washington DC [US], June 26 (ANI): Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John fans will get to witness the challenges she faced in her career in the new documentary.

Netflix announced that a new documentary based on the life of late actress and singer, directed by Nicole Newnham will come to the streamer, reported People.

The untitled film will explore "the music, life, and magic of beloved pop star and cultural phenom Olivia Newton-John," according to the press release, "In her own words, through vivid archival and via reminiscences from close friends and collaborators, we'll follow Olivia's journey as the world falls madly in love with her and she ascends to the height of fame, only to be confronted by challenges of epic proportions."

"This is the story of a woman who was perpetually underestimated despite her mesmerizing talent, ultimately silencing her detractors by pushing through phenomenal loss and pain with grace and gratitude," as per the release. "By discovering how to stay true to her beliefs, Olivia changed our culture for the better, bending it towards kindness, inclusivity, and love."

Newnham, whose 2020 Netflix documentary Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, earned an Oscar nomination, noted, "Olivia always signed her letters 'love and light' and that is the shimmering and hopeful legacy she has left us," adding, "As a young girl, I fell in love with her, listening to Grease on the record player on repeat. But this unique filmmaking journey - deep into the archives and into the amazing community of Olivia's close friends and family - has revealed a complex and extraordinary woman whose impact on the world is still rippling outwards."

The documentary will be produced by R.J. Cutler and his production company This Machine, which previously worked on Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, Elton John: Never Too Late and Martha, reported People.

Newton-John died of breast cancer in August 2022. She was 73. She announced in May 2017 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which had metastasized to the sacrum.

Born in UK in 1948, Newton-John's family moved to Australia when she was 5 years old. After winning an Australian TV talent contest, she began touring with Pat Farrar for their act Pat & Olivia. By 1971, her solo career had kicked off, with two albums - If Not For You and Olivia, as per the outlet.

In 1978, the 12-time Grammy nominee's acting career rose to fame with the 1978 musical romantic comedy, 'Grease', in which she starred opposite John Travolta.

Her signature solo recordings include the Record of the Year Grammy winner "I Honestly Love You" (1974) and "Physical" (1981)--Billboard's highest-ranking Hot 100 single of the 1980s.

Newton-John's accolades include four Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, nine Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1992, she revealed her first diagnosis with breast cancer. Her battle -- which included a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction -- ultimately led to the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne. Newton-John spent the rest of her life as an advocate for cancer awareness and research, reported People. (ANI)

