Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly expressed deep gratitude and said that despite the fire on the sets of her show Anupamaa, there were no casualties. She went on to heap praise the spirit of the team. Rupali took to Instagram, where she shared a note with the “Namami Shaishan” playing in the background. She wrote: “Thank you for the prayers, blessings, and the overwhelming love during these trying times. That was once my second home, my karmbhoomi and a sacred space I considered a temple, now stands still - but not broken.” The actress added: “With Rajan ji's steady leadership, l'm reminded that even a setback can serve as a springboard - one that fuels us to rise, rebuild, and pour our hearts into what comes next.” Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on ‘Anupamaa’ TV Show Set in Film City Complex in Goregaon; No Casualty Reported (Watch Videos)

Rupali Ganguly Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

The actress said that there were no casualties including the animals on sets are safe. “Like he says, what was lost can be created again. What truly matters are the lives that were saved. We are deeply grateful to the Almighty - there vere no casualties, and all our fur babies are safe.” “Team DKP and the crew members of Anupamaa your commendable efforts in not letting the -shooting halt even for a single day is applaud worthy. Team Star Plus thank u for standing by us like a pillar of strength always. As Anupamaa always rises like a phoenix from the ashes ... so shall we With folded hands, thank you again.” It was on June 23, when a massive fire broke out on the sets of Anupama serial in Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Mumbai. ‘Anupamaa’ Set Fire: Producer Rajan Shahi Issues Official Statement After Fire Breaks Out on Popular TV Show’s Set in Film City.

Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi had issued an official statement after fire broke out on the set. In his statement, he stated, “This is to inform everyone about an unfortunate incident that took place early this morning on the sets of Anupamaa. A fire broke out, but by God’s grace, there were no casualties. There was no shoot on Sunday, and today’s call time was scheduled later in the day.” “At the time of the incident, no unit members were present on set—only the security personnel and set staff were there, who are all safe. No animals were harmed, and proper care was taken for their safety.” He mentioned that the fire department and all concerned authorities investigated the reason.

