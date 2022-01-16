Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Just a few days after getting engaged, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox proved to be a true fashion power couple as they attended Dolce and Gabbana's runway show in Italy together.

According to E! News, turning heads on the red carpet, the 'Transformers' star flaunted her killer figure in a black lingerie-inspired look which included a lace button-down tank top with a black bra underneath and low slung lace-up leather pants.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Turns 37: Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to the Shershaah Actor!.

She completed the vampy vibe with a matching crystal-encrusted belt and choker, a crystal embroidered handbag and black patent pump heels.

Not to be outdone, the 'Bloody Valentine' singer wore a black encrusted double-breasted suit with matching mock neck turtleneck from the Italian fashion house's newest collection.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Is Proud of Hubby Virat Kohli's Growth as She Recalls How His Journey Began in 2014, Calls Him 'Limitless' (View Post).

He accessorized the in-your-face outfit with matching gloves, zip-up Chelsea-style boots, a set of lip rings and a collection of silver earrings.

The rapper-turned-rocker also opened the fashion show with a music performance and walked the runway in a custom pearl-encrusted double-breasted suit with spike studded detail.

The stylish outing comes just days after Kelly popped the question to Fox on January 11 with a custom emerald-and-diamond ring.

The proposal took place in Puerto Rico, the same spot where the two first fell hard and fast for each other on the set of the movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', as per E! News.

"He asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," Fox shared in her Instagram announcement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)