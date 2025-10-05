Dallas [US], October 5 (ANI): Nicole Kidman made her first public appearance just days after filing for divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban.

According to PEOPLE, the Oscar-winning actress attended amfAR's charity auction in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, October 4. The event supported the organisation's efforts to fund AIDS research and prevent the spread of HIV around the world.

This also marks her first appearance since officially filing for divorce from Urban.

When Kidman filed for divorce last month, on September 30, she cited "irreconcilable differences" and listed the former couple's date of separation as the time of filing, according to the publication.

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006 and share two daughters -- Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE that the actress had been anxious about the news becoming public but is now trying to move forward.

"She's been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public, and she was dreading it."

"But she's surprisingly level-headed and calm. Now that it's out, she's just focused on what's ahead and her girls," the source added.

Just a day before Kidman filed for divorce, an insider told PEOPLE that she had been "fighting to save the marriage," even amid the pair's private separation in recent months.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were last photographed together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville. That same month, Kidman celebrated the couple's 19th wedding anniversary. The actress marked the occasion with a loving photo on social media. (ANI)

