TV star Nikki Tamboli recently entered the Rise and Fall house to address a viral incident involving Dhanashree Verma and her boyfriend, Arbaz Patel. The moment, which sparked debates online, saw Arbaz advising Dhanashree to avoid hugging male contestants and instead offer side hugs, prompting criticism from some viewers who saw his behaviour as possessive. ‘Rise and Fall’: Manisha Rani’s Wildcard Entry Shakes Up House, Tells Dhanashree Verma ‘Gaali Mat Dena’ While Sharing Birthday Surprise.

Nikki Tamboli Explains Arbaz Patel’s Protective Gesture

Speaking to the housemates and camera, Nikki clarified the situation, explaining that Arbaz’s actions were rooted in his conservative upbringing. “Arbaz comes from a very reserved background. He hasn’t been around girls who hug so closely, so his reaction came from a place of concern, not discomfort. He was just being protective and caring at that moment,” she said.

Nikki Tamboli Counters Possessiveness Claims

Nikki emphasised that Arbaz’s intent was sincere rather than controlling. “He was simply trying to look out for her. People need to understand his nature before jumping to conclusions,” she added. Her intervention has helped shift the conversation online, portraying Arbaz as considerate rather than possessive, and highlighting the importance of cultural context in understanding personal boundaries. ‘Rise and Fall’: Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda to Take Part in Ashneer Grover’s Reality Show on Amazon MX Player (Watch Video)

Watch 'Rise and Fall' Promo:

About 'Rise and Fall'

The episode has now sparked discussions on empathy, respect, and the influence of upbringing on behaviour, with Nikki’s clarification aiming to calm speculation and refocus attention on the show’s dynamics rather than outside assumptions. New episodes of the reality show, Rise and Fall stream on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM every day and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

