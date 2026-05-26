Entertainment News | No One Can Match Salman...: Varun Dhawan's 'Chunnari Chunnari' Remake Leaves 90s Kids Furious

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Bollywood filmmakers' attempts to recreate iconic songs over the years have largely received mixed reactions. Only a handful have managed to strike the right balance between preserving the nostalgia of the originals and adding a fresh touch.

Unfortunately, the musical team of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' seemed to have missed the mark with the remake of 'Chunnari Chunnari' from legendary David Dhawan's upcoming and last directorial, failing to recapture the charm and magic of the original track, which featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

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The new version has been picturised on David Dhawan's son, Varun Dhawan, and actresses Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

On Tuesday afternoon, the song was unveiled, and it somehow failed to win the hearts of the audience, especially the 90s kids.

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The comment section under the TIPS post was flooded with reactions from netizens who expressed their disappointment over the recreated version.

"Itne acche gane ki aisi taisi krdi (you have ruined a beautiful song)," a social media user commented.

"Don't play with our emotions," another Instagram user commented.

Many also emphasised that no one could match the chemistry between Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan.

"Sushmita Salman pairing was something beautiful, nobody can compare," a fan wrote.

"Miss Salman and Sushmita's vibes," another one commented.

Check out the track here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYyuLb-Bf44/

Notably, the remake was released at a time when the film was already embroiled in controversy, after producer Vashu Bhagnani accused the makers of the unauthorised use of the iconic song 'Chunari Chunari' in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film is directed by David Dhawan and backed by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries.

Vashu Bhagnani had previously produced David Dhawan's 1999 hit film Biwi No. 1.

Earlier, speaking at the trailer launch event of the upcoming comedy entertainer, Taurani responded to questions regarding the legal notice linked to the dispute.

"There is no problem in this. Whatever we had, has been sorted," Taurani said, while adding that no promotional activities or the film's release would be halted.

He further said, "And whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. So, we are handling it."

Meanwhile, in a self-made video by Vashu Bhagnani, he denied claims of any discussion with the producers of the Varun Dhawan starrer 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' regarding the ongoing legal dispute.

Vashu Bhagnani said, "There was a very big movie of mine, Biwi No. 1, whose songs were stolen. So yesterday we held our press conference, and I was very clear that I have given no right to its visuals to anyone, stating that no one should use it. The matter is in the court, and it's contempt of court if anyone uses it or runs it."

"This morning I saw its theatrical trailer launch. The common press, public, everyone is sitting and they are saying that we have settled, we have talked, we have everything. Who did you talk to? I am the owner; no one has called me yet. No WhatsApp, no one. Emotionally, legally, no one has called me. I don't understand what has happened in the country. The matter is going on in the court, even after that, they are lying openly, releasing openly," he further said.

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is scheduled to be released on June 5. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)