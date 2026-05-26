‘3 People Missing’: Samuthirakani Reacts to Vijay’s Political Triumph, Addresses Tamil Nadu CM’s Estranged Family (Watch Video)

Renowned Tamil actor and filmmaker Samuthirakani has shared his reflections on the sweeping political victory of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Speaking about the political shift, the National Award-winner emphasised how the election results have disrupted long-standing political norms in Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Admits He ‘Felt Jealous’ of Vijay’s Rapid Political Rise, Says ‘They Won Using Cutouts’ (Watch Video).

Samuthirakani on Vijay and TVK's Tamil Nadu Victory

In his statement, Samuthirakani lauded Vijay's triumphant entry into the state's political landscape, interpreting the win as a clear message from the electorate. He noted that the victory proves voters are no longer swayed solely by traditional political leverage.

According to Samuthirakani, the election outcome demonstrated that money, caste, religion, and political arrogance could not stand in the way of a determined public mandate. He expressed that the victory signals a desire for fresh leadership and alternative political narratives in Tamil Nadu, free from divisive factors.

Samuthirakanis Statements on Missing Individuals Spark Buzz

Alongside his political commentary, a separate set of remarks by Samuthirakani regarding "three missing people" has ignited significant curiosity and speculation within both media and political circles.

Reflecting on the historic moment, the filmmaker expressed his profound sadness that three crucial individuals were conspicuously missing from the front row of Vijay’s official swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Addressing the audience, he shared:

"There are three missing people in my life right now. I don't know where they are or how they are. I am searching for them."

In an emotional appeal, Samuthirakani emphasised that despite the massive political ascension, Vijay should not abandon them. He urged the new Chief Minister to look past the distance and work toward a meaningful family reconciliation. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Presented With Virat Kohli Signed MRF Cricket Bat by Madras Rubber Factory Delegation.

Samuthirakani's Emotional Appeal Regarding Vijay's Estranged Family

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Fans immediately interpreted these remarks as a direct reference to Vijay's estranged family members, specifically his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam and his children Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, who have notably been absent from his recent major political milestones. While Samuthirakani did not name them explicitly during the interaction, his public plea has generated a fresh wave of conversation online regarding the personal and political undercurrents surrounding the leader's historic win.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).