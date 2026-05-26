Sunil Dutt Death Anniversary 2026: Sanjay Dutt Remembers His Father With Emotional Tribute (See Post)

Mumbai, May 26: Actor Sanjay Dutt paid an emotional tribute to his father, legendary actor and politician Sunil Dutt, through a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday. The actor shared a vintage black-and-white photograph featuring himself with his father, accompanied by a deeply personal caption reflecting on their bond. "I miss you always dad and I love you, you are and have always been a rock in my life, I am honoured and grateful to have a dad like you," Sanjay Dutt wrote.

The emotional post quickly garnered attention across social media, with several celebrities leaving messages in the comments section. Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff were among those who reacted to the tribute. Ayesha Shroff commented, "The best person ever," while actor Jackie Shroff posted a string of red heart emoticons in the comments section. Madhubala Death Anniversary 2026: Jackie Shroff Pays Heartfelt Tribute, Remembers Legendary Actress’ Enduring Legacy (See Post).

Sanjay Dutt Remembers His Father Sunil Dutt on His Death Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

In a separate tribute, Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also remembered her father on his death anniversary with an emotional social media post celebrating his legacy and values. "Some people leave behind memories. Some leave behind a legacy. And then there are a rare few, like my father, Sunil Dutt, who leave behind humanity itself as their greatest gift to the world," Priya Dutt wrote. Nutan Death Anniversary 2026: Jackie Shroff Pays Homage to Legendary Actress With ‘Woh Chand Khila Woh Taare’ Song (See Post).

Remembering him as a compassionate father and public figure, she added, "On your death anniversary, I don't just remember the actor or the leader people respected and admired. I remember the father whose strength was always wrapped in kindness, whose presence made us feel safe, and whose compassion touched everyone who crossed his path."

Priya Dutt also shared a video montage featuring rare family photographs, clips from award ceremonies, and unseen moments from the lives of Sunil Dutt and actress Nargis. Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most respected personalities, Sunil Dutt starred in classics such as 'Mother India', 'Waqt', 'Padosan' and 'Sadhna'. Beyond cinema, he also made significant contributions to public service and politics, serving as a Congress MP for Mumbai North West for five consecutive terms. His final screen appearance came in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' alongside Sanjay Dutt, a film that remains cherished by audiences even today.

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