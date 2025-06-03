Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): The much-loved romantic comedy 'Nobody Wants This' is coming back with Season 2.

Netflix has announced that the new season will start streaming on October 23 later this year.

The release date was revealed at an Emmys event for the show's first season, as reported by Variety. The series stars Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah, whose unusual love story won over many fans in Season 1.

The show is loosely based on the real-life story of creator Erin Foster. It follows Joanne, a strong-willed podcaster, and Noah, a modern rabbi, who meet at a dinner party. Their romance is filled with ups and downs. In the Season 1 finale, things got complicated when Joanne said she wasn't ready to convert to Judaism, leaving their future unclear.

Season 2 will bring back the original cast. Actress Leighton Meester will guest star as Abby, a social media influencer and Joanne's old rival. New faces in the season include Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed.

After the first season aired in September 2024, the show quickly became popular. Erin Foster called the experience a "career highlight" and thanked the cast, crew, and viewers for their support.

"The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed," she said in a conversation with Variety.

Foster and her sister, Sara Foster, will continue as executive producers for the new season. Nora Silver will also join the team, along with Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who will serve as showrunners. (ANI)

