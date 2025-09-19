Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI): The much-anticipated 4th Northeast India Festival (NEIF) 2025 will open today at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Halls 404-405, bringing a vibrant showcase of Northeast India's culture, trade, and tourism to the heart of Singapore.

Marking the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic ties and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, this landmark event blends high-level exchanges with vibrant cultural showcases, aiming to position Northeast India as India's natural bridge to Southeast Asia.

The inaugural session will be attended by the policymakers, and senior officials from the North Eastern states, alongside Singapore Government leaders, diplomats, and industrialists to set the stage for deeper dialogue on trade, connectivity, and cultural cooperation.

From September 20-21, the Festival will host its main programmes, which will be open to the public and free of charge. The Trade and Tourism Exhibition (11 AM - 10 PM) will spotlight Northeast India's diverse offerings -- from GI-tagged agri-horticulture and organic products to Assam tea experiences, handloom and handicrafts by award-winning artisans, and a Tourism Pavilion showcasing signature destinations and festivals.

An interaction will also be organised with the top Industrialists of Singapore for promoting investment in the region. The sessions will be attended by top policymakers from the region, who will have one-on-one interactions with prominent industrialists from Singapore.

Complementing the exhibits, exclusive B2B meets on Tourism and Trade (September 20) will convene leading tour operators, buyers, and entrepreneurs from India and Singapore to forge new partnerships in hospitality, agriculture, textiles, and creative sectors.

On September 20, a grand folk, cultural, and fashion showcase (3 PM - 9:45 PM) will feature traditional dances such as Bihu, Sattriya, Hojagiri, and Nagaland's War Dance, performances by diaspora groups in Singapore, and a tribute and book release on Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Top designers, including Bompi Riram (Arunachal Pradesh), Chimi Ongmu Bhutia (Sikkim), Daniel Syiem (Meghalaya), and Arbin Tonjam (Manipur), will present collections, while the evening will culminate with a performance by Bollywood star Zubeen Garg with his band.

On September 21, the final day, audiences can look forward to another line-up of fashion, folk dances, and contemporary music, with standout acts from Tripura rapper Borkung Hrangkhawl and Meghalaya's Meba Ofilia, alongside vibrant designer showcases from Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

The Festival builds on the success of earlier editions held in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, extending the Northeast India-ASEAN connect to Singapore.

It reflects India's Act East Policy and a growing emphasis on regional entrepreneurship, tourism promotion, and cultural diplomacy.

Speaking ahead of the Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of the Northeast India Festival, said: "This Festival is not just an exhibition of culture or trade -- it is a statement of intent. Northeast India is ready to engage with Southeast Asia in a sustained and meaningful way. Singapore, with its dynamic ecosystem, offers the ideal platform to showcase our artisans, entrepreneurs, musicians, and designers. We are confident that the Northeast India Festival will create opportunities for collaboration that go beyond these three days and foster long-term partnerships between our region and ASEAN," as quoted in a press note sent by the organisers of NorthEast

As delegations and performers arrive in Singapore, the Suntec Convention Centre prepares itself to host what promises to be one of the most significant cross-cultural and economic events connecting India and Southeast Asia in recent years. (ANI)

