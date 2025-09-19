Gen V Season 2 Review: The second season of Gen V lands in a strange, almost uneasy place as it arrives on Prime Video with

Michele Fazekas serving as the showrunner. Not only does it have to pick up where the first season left off (of course), it must also reckon with the seismic shifts caused by The Boys Season 4. Adding to the challenge, the tragic passing of lead actor Chance Perdomo in 2024 forced the writers to rework his character’s arc - a choice that could have derailed the series but instead deepens its emotional resonance. Gen V: No Recasting for Late Chance Perdomo's Role in The Boys Spinoff, Makers Issue Statement.

What emerges is a season that feels darker, more introspective, and soaked in grief. Even the characters we once loved to loathe are forced to face guilt and question the very choices that brought them here. It’s a less eventful season in some ways, but it claws its way past its uneven start to deliver a gripping story of rebellion - without ever compromising on the outrageousness that defines this franchise. (Yes, there is still a supe who hides a pocket dimension inside his rectum and lets people crawl out of it. Some things never change.)

'Gen V' Season 2 Review - The Plot

Following the chaos of The Boys last season, Godolkin University is no longer the same. Supes are now seen in a new, almost authoritarian light. The rebels who were incarcerated at Elmira are given the chance to re-enrol, though only Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) and Jordan Li (London Thor/Derek Luh) return. Andre Anderson dies during an escape attempt, while Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is on the run, until Starlight (Erin Moriarty) convinces her to come back with a mission: uncover the mystery of 'Odessa,' a secret that could help bring down Homelander.

Watch the Trailer of 'Gen V' Season 2:

GU is now under the watchful eye of new headmaster Cipher (Hamish Linklater), a man with his own shadowy motives and a special interest in Marie.

'Gen V' Season 2 Review - Politics, Paranoia, and Power

The Boys franchise has always been political, though it took the previous season for some of the right-wing nuts to realise where the franchise stands. Gen V Season 2 turns that up several notches. The atmosphere is thick with mistrust, paranoia, and the creeping sense of living in a quasi-fascist society, felt more so because of its contained setting of a campus where even friends can turn against each other. One of the season’s most chilling moments is a simple one - a café employee walking into work, her face a mask of dread as she wonders if today she’ll be targeted for something not her fault.

A Still From Gen V Season 2

The first three episodes take their time letting the characters recalibrate, processing Andre’s death and their own guilt over past actions. The pacing is deliberately slow, allowing the story to breathe and the characters’ emotions to settle - particularly Marie’s, whose escape is viewed by Jordan as an act of betrayal.

Emma, however, steals the spotlight in these early episodes. Lizze Broadway is once again a delight, injecting energy and humour as Emma dives headfirst into uncovering 'Odessa,' discovering a rebel group painting anti-Homelander graffiti, and doing much of the show’s heavy lifting in many scenes. While at the same time, she also continues to deal with the insecurities around her powers.

A Still From Gen V Season 2

Despite Emma’s shining moments, Marie remains the narrative centre. Her arc takes on a "Chosen One" quality as Cipher pushes her to unlock her full potential. The storyline is a bit sluggish at first and her strained relationship with Jordan feels repetitive, but the later developments are both thrilling and surprising. Marie does make some frustratingly foolish decisions - trying to play hero solo and alienating her friends - but then again, they are teenagers. A little recklessness comes with the territory.

A Still From Gen V Season 2

Cate and Sam get satisfying arcs as they grapple with guilt and try to find their way back to themselves. The season hits its stride whenever the gang is together - though Andre’s absence is felt deeply. His death is handled with sensitivity, not just as a plot point but as an emotional anchor that allows Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) to step into a more significant role. This includes the grieving supe to being a teacher at GU and helping Emma with her investigations, which occasionally leads to awkward moments like looking away embarrassingly when Emma accidentally grows in size and out of her clothes. The Boys Season 4 Review: ‘Superhero’ Series Continues Its Wild Ride of OTT Violence, Gross Orgies, and Scathing Anti-Fascist Commentary.

'Gen V' Season 2 Review - A Standout Villain

Hamish Linklater is a revelation as Cipher, playing him with a chilling, almost gleeful malice. He’s always two steps ahead, easily manipulating the students into doing exactly what he wants. When the inevitable twist to his character arrives, it’s surprising and satisfying, though his plans edge into comic-book-villain territory towards the end, losing some of their earlier precision.

A Still From Gen V Season 2

This may be the most emotionally grounded season yet, but it hasn’t lost its taste for the grotesque. The bizarre gags are plentiful - from body horror to supes with very questionable powers - and there are enough The Boys cameos to keep fans happy, even without a Homelander appearance. The final two episodes are packed with twists, shocks, and brutal payoffs that make the slow start worth enduring.

'Gen V' Season 2 Review - Final Thoughts

Season 2 might start off a little slow, but once it finds its groove, Gen V is wickedly entertaining, while balancing grief arcs, political paranoia, and hilariously disgusting supe gags. This spin-off continues to carve out its own demented, blood-soaked identity, while still riding The Boys’ coattails

Rating: 3.0

