Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Thursday announced that his next film "Sarpatta" will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

The Tamil-language period sports drama, revolves around a clash between two clans namely Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai in North Chennai and also showcases the boxing culture of the region.

As per reports, "Sarpatta" was initially scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 12, but makers opted for the OTT release owing to theatre shutdown in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The 38-year-old filmmaker, best known for Rajinikanth-starrer "Kabali" and "Kaala", in a social media post shared the update regarding the release date of "Sarpatta".

"For an individual as well as for a society, there is a gulf between merely living and living worthily-Babasaheb Victory of an Individual is a victory to the entire society. Watch #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime July 22,@PrimeVideoIN @arya_offl @officialneelam @K9Studioz thanks to all," Ranjith wrote on Twitter.

The lead actor of the film Arya of "Vettai" fame, who plays the role of a boxer, commented on the director's post and said he is thrilled to be part of the film.

"Thank you for creating #Sarpatta world and letting me be a part of it " he said.

The 40-year-old actor also shared the news of the release of the movie.

"A boxer by birth or destiny? Bringing you the world of #sarpatta @PrimeVideoIN on July 22 Thank you @beemji sir for this unforgettable experience #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime," Arya said.

The film produced by Neelam Productions & K9 Studios also stars Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan in key roles.

