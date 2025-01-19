Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula marked their 21st wedding anniversary on January 15 with a warm celebration surrounded by family and close friends.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mridula shared a video along with several pictures from the event.

The video showed the Mirzapur actor placing a ring on his wife's finger as he bowed before her with folded hands. The couple, later, can be seen hugging and cutting their anniversary cake together, while their guests cheered and clapped.

For the special day, Pankaj chose a beige kurta-pyjama paired with a traditional white jacket, while Mridula looked graceful in a yellow suit. Their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, was also present to join the festivities.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "As we turn 21" (followed by heart emojis).

Pankaj Tripathi, a graduate of the National School of Drama in Delhi, gained fame in Bollywood with his outstanding role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Most recently, he received praise for his performance in Stree 2. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and stars Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in crucial roles.

It was released on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film. (ANI)

