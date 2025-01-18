Actress Dakota Johnson, was spotted visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday, where she was accompanied by Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson arrived in Mumbai this week, ahead of Coldplay's much-awaited Music of the Spheres World Tour performances in India. The trio visited the temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Chris Martin Takes Speed Boat from Gateway of India to Reach DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for His Show Tonight (Watch Video).

Videos of their visit have since gone viral on social media, showing the three women enjoying a conversation as they walked toward the temple. For the visit, Dakota chose to wear a navy blue ethnic outfit paired with an orange dupatta, while Sonali Bendre looked elegant in a beige suit with an orange shawl. Gayatri was also dressed in traditional attire. The trio were accompanied by security personnel. Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Chris Martin Greets Concertgoers in Hindi As DY Patil Stadium Illuminates for the Gig (Watch Inside Videos).

Dakota Johnson Visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Dadar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAMSHAM.COM (@glamsham)

Dakota Johnson at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai With Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Meanwhile, Coldplay is all set to enthral the audience in Mumbai with their gig, part of their Music of the Spheres tour. The band will perform in Mumbai for three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21. Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal. The Indian tour of Coldplay, organised by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here. The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea. Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.