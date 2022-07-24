Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): The cast and creators of Paramount Plus of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' unveiled a trailer and character portrait teasing the third season of its original animated comedy series.

On Sunday, Star Trek took to their official Twitter handle and shared the trailer video, and captioned the post, "Prepare for warp 10 excitement! #StarTrekLowerDecks Season 3 is coming August 25th.#StarTrekSDCC."

https://twitter.com/StarTrek/status/1550943131461246976

The portraits feature 'Lower Decks' cast Tawny Newsome as Mariner, Boimler as Jack Quaid, the character of Tendi played by Noel Wells and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero).

All new assets from the series were revealed during a panel at Comic-Con's Hall H, featuring its Emmy-winning creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and more., as per Deadline.

https://twitter.com/StarTrekOnPPlus/status/1550941926286835718

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, as they look to keep up with their duties, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The show's third season promises to challenge the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in hilarious ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for Season 2's epic cliffhanger finale, according to Deadline.

In addition to Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells and Eugene Cordero the series will also be starring Dawnn Lewis playing the character of Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, according to Deadline.

'Lower Decks' is produced by CBS Studios' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Creator-showrunner McMahan has executive produced it alongside Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Aaron Baiers (who brought him to the project), Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz for 219 Productions.

Titmouse (Big Mouth), an Emmy-winning indie animation production company serves as the animation studio for the series.

The 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' series streams exclusively on Paramount plus in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more. It airs in Canada on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and also streams on Crave.

The third season is slated to release on August 25. (ANI)

