Kathryn Hahn once said "my life is a big accident, so where I end up, I think it's all accidents." But I don't think it's any accident that she ended up doing exactly what she wanted to do, making her one of the most famous actors, not just in Hollywood, but worldwide. She's always ready to take on new challenges and risks in her career and push herself as an actress. From WandaVision to Loki, 7 Best Characters Introduced in MCU Through Marvel Disney+ Shows So Far!

Being a parent to two kids as well, she juggles her work and her personal life well, making it look effortless in the process. On a personal note, I have always been a big fan of Kathryn Hahn. She has served as an inspiration in my life ever since I first saw her on screen. So today being her birthday, what better way to celebrate it than to appreciate her 5 best roles. Happy Birthday Kathryn!!

Parks and Recreation

Stills of Kathryn Hahn as Jennifer Barkley (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Kathryn basically played a political mastermind in this show. She was really smart, funny and although she wasn't in every episode, each time she did come on screen, it was so captivating to watch her be Jennifer Barkley. Kathryn brings something refreshing to the table with her character making this show a must watch.

WandaVision

Stills of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness (Photo Credit: Wiki and YouTube)

One of Earth's most powerful witches and Kathryn was a great choice to bring Agatha to life. She played her character brilliantly, not just as the evil villain, but also as Wanda's nosy neighbour. Agatha was hard to figure out sometimes, but one thing was always clear that she did things out of self-interest and Kathryn put that in perspective really well on-screen.

We're the Millers

Stills of Kathryn Hahn as Edie Fitzgerald (Photo Credit: YouTube)

We're the Millers is one of the funniest movies and Kathryn's character Edie, makes it even more funny and interesting. Edie is an innocent, loving and kind mother who can definitely also be weird at times. Kathryn's character doesn't have a lot of screen time, but she nails it every time she comes on.

Mrs. Fletcher

Stills of Kathryn Hahn as Eve Fletcher (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Eve is a single mother who starts having a midlife crisis after her son goes to college. This has to be the boldest character Kathryn plays, due to the vast amount of sexual content, including visual and audio representations of pornography. But who could do it so freely other than Kathryn. If you wish to see her play an out of the box character, Mrs. Fletcher is the way to go. Knives Out 2: Netflix Offers First Look at Daniel Craig's Film, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn Make Appearance!

Bad Moms

Stills of Kathryn Hahn as Carla (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Another humorous and spirited persona done well by Kathryn. Kathryn's character didn't have a great amount of screen time in Bad Moms either. But whenever she showed up, it was done with such joie de vivre, it was hard to take your eyes off her. Kathryn also improvised a lot of lines, while still paying respect to the script, proving she is one talented actor who commits to her art.

Kathryn is set to play the lead on another TV show, Agatha: House of Harkness. The series is a spin-off of WandaVision and will soon be released on Disney+. We can't wait to see more of Kathryn as the powerful witch.

