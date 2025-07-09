Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Content creator and actor Prajakta Koli has been honoured by TIME Magazine.

She was named in the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Creators List.

Elated over this honour, Prajakta said, "Being recognized as the first Indian creator on TIME's inaugural TIME100 Creators List is both humbling and incredibly meaningful. This recognition represents not just my journey, but the power of authentic storytelling and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I've always believed that creators have the opportunity to drive meaningful conversations and inspire positive change."

She added, "To be acknowledged alongside such influential voices from around the world reinforces my commitment to using my voice for causes I believe in, whether it's climate action, education or simply making people smile through my content."

Prajakta was featured in the Entertainment category, along with Taylor Frankie Paul, Taylen Biggs, and Heidi Wong, among others.

Prajakta, who is famously known by her online moniker Mostly Sane, launched her YouTube channel in 2015, and since then, she has been enthralling audiences with her content on social media. Her global impact extends beyond entertainment, with her partnership with prestigious organisations like the International Olympic Committee, UN, Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, and COP Summit.

In 2020, she made her acting debut with the short film Khayali Pulao and later gained massive popularity with her role in the Netflix series Mismatched. She also starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' in 2022. (ANI)

