Singer Neha Bhasin, most popular for songs like "Dhunki" and "Asalaam-E-Ishqum" and her appearance on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, recently appeared on Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Bharti TV. Known for her unique singing style, Neha began her career through music reality shows before making it big in the industry. During the conversation, she opened up about everything from paparazzi culture to her weight loss journey, body shaming, and how it affected her mental health. She also revealed attempting suicide at the age of 20 after being body shamed. ‘Nervous System Feels Broken’: Neha Bhasin Reveals Her PMDD, OCPD and Fibromyalgia Diagnosis on Social Media.

Neha Bhasin on Her Health Struggles and Facing Bodyshaming

During her conversation with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Neha Bhasin admitted to taking fat burners in 2003, just a year after kick-starting her career. This was at a time when her body weight was just 50 kg. She then recalled a troubling incident involving a conflict with the television channel that had signed her group Viva. Neha Bhasin claimed that a senior person from the channel humiliated her and made inappropriate comments about her body.

Neha Bhasin’s Instagram Post

She said, "Conference room me jaise ek bada TV hota hai, usne usTV par video data diya aur mere pet pe circle karte hue bola, 'See, you are so fat. Because of which, we cant release the video.' I was 50 kg at that time. I remember, I went home aur gusse mein aadhe see zyada bottle fat burners ki kha li thi. That was my way of trying to commit suicide, and for two days, I was throwing up and the band didn't know what has happened."

In 2024, Neha Bhasin publicly shared her battle with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and revealed that she has been struggling with it since her teenage years. In 2022, the singer was diagnosed with low progesterone. She shared how she put on 10 kg while already suffering from body dysmorphia and recovering from an eating disorder. Neha Bhasin Diagnosed With Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) and Fibromyalgia; Singer Shares Her Health Struggles Through Instagram.

Watch Neha Bhasin’s Full Interview With Bharti Singh and Harsh Liambachiyaa:

On the professional front, Neha Bhasin continues to work on independent music. Her latest track was "Naam Toh Tu Jaanta Hai" which was release in 2024.

