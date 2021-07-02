Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta loves gardening, and her recent Instagram post is a proof of the same!

On Friday, Preity posted a video of her picking fresh fruits from her organic home garden.

"I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies," she wrote.

"Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon grow around the house. I am so proud of our little organic home garden," she added.

Preity also asked her fans to try organic gardening at their homes.

"Thank you ma for making this possible . I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks - you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti t #organicgarden #gharkikheti #strawberries #ting," she added.

For the unversed, Preity is currently staying with her husband Gene Goodenough in the USA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)