New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): After wrapping the shooting for 'Thank You' in Moscow, actor Raashii Khanna has headed to Chennai for the filming of her next project titled 'Sardar'.

Offering fun glimpses of snow season in Moscow, Raashii Khanna has now slipped into her new project 'Sardar' with Karthi Ravivarma.

Khanna announced the commencement of her next project on her Instagram story.

Recently, the actress wrapped the shooting schedule of 'Thank You' with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow.

Apart from 'Thank You' and 'Sardar', the 31-year-old actor also has 'Yodha', 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' and Shahid Kapoor starrer action thriller OTT drama directed by Raj and DK. (ANI)

