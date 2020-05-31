Entertainment News | #RanbirKapoor Trends on Twitter as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Clocks 7 Years

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The most loved romantic drama of 2013 -- 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' -- clocked seven years of its release today. With that comes the name of actor Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor of the flick, among the top trends on Twitter in India on Sunday.

Kapoor does not have an official social media account. However, his character in the film, Bunny, has sent Twitterverse into a state of excitement, with cinemagoers expressing their fandom on the micro-blogging site, to mark the special day.

Sharing a poster of the film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and other casts of the movie including Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, a Twitter user wrote: "One of the finest...one of the greatest friendship film...all the cast were outstanding... especially Ranbir and naina.. unforgettable dialogues that touches our heart...goosebumps...emotions and don't forget all the blockbuster songs #7yearsofyjhd #RanbirKapoor"

"#RanbirKapoor is the original #Rockstar," commented another user.

While another Twitter profile's comment reads: "When bunny said "khud pr daya karna band kro or khud se pyaar karna sekho" I felt that here#7yearsofyjhd a movie that makes me happy every time I watch movie about friendship and love."

Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone, who essayed the role of Naina Talwar in the movie, marked the 7-year completion of the iconic flick on social media by sharing the 'very first look test' taken for the film.

The 'Chhapaak' actor put out the pictures on Twitter wherein the two actors are showcasing their sizzling chemistry. Along with the gorgeous pictures, the 'Om Shanti Om' star penned a dialogue delivered by her character Naina in the movie.

She wrote: "Our very first look test...'Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge'- Naina Talwar #7YearsOfYJHD #AyanMukerji #RanbirKapoor #Bunny."

Even, filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared a special video celebrating 7 years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.'

The 48-year-old star put out an adorable video on Instagram that featured the multi-starrer cast of the film

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina, (Deepika), who eventually falls in for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their hiking trip to the Himalayas.

The film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013. (ANI)

