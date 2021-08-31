Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna is extremely excited to make her Hindi debut with 'Mission Majnu'.

"Firsts are always the most special, and Mission Majnu being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people," she said.

Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, 'Mission Majnu' also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Anant Mahadevan and Kumud Mishra.

Speaking more about the project, Rashmika added, "In the first narration itself I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not, for now, I'd not have done this character again or later on it's one of those roles. It's a now or never kinda character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts- from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn't have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu."

Apart from 'Mission Majnu', Rashmika also has another Hindi film 'Goodbye' in her kitty. (ANI)

