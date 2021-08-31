This week's OTT releases include the most anticipated Netflix show of the year Money Heist's Season finale, La Casa De Papel's final season is finally arriving on the streaming platform in two parts. Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 is to premiere on Netflix on September 3 this Friday and the wait for the Spanish show fans is finally over. The craze of this Spanish show is at its peak and some crazy fans have even applied for leave in their offices just to binge-watch this popular Spanish show. There are interesting OTT releases lined up to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, MX Player and Sony LIV as well. Money Heist 5: Jaipur Company Gives Employees a Day Off To Binge-Watch New Season of Netflix Show; Letter Goes Viral.

Amazon Prime Video treated fans earlier with the mesmerizing trailer of Camila Cabello's Cinderella in which the singer essays the role of Disney's iconic fairytale character. The film is helmed by Kay Cannon, who is best known for writing the Pitch Perfect movies, and yes it is arriving on the streaming platform on September 3. Aparshakti Khurana's social comedy Helmet is a ZEE5 Orignal movie releasing on Friday. Other releases include Netflix's Afterlife of the Party, Alpha Adimai on Sony LIV and Kalira Atita on MX Player. Below is the list of OTT releases of the week. Money Heist Part 5 Vol 1 Episode Names Revealed; Is Berlin Still Alive? A Glimpse of the Final Episode Leave Fans Excited! (Watch Video).

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Money Heist S5: September 3, 2021 | Spanish

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Afterlife of the Party: September 2, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Alpha Adimai: September 3, 2021 | Tamil

Amazon Prime Video

1. Cinderella: September 3, 2021

ZEE5

1. Helmet: September 3, 2021

MX Player

1. Kalira Atita: September 3, 2021 | Oriya

