Los Angeles [US], December 11 (ANI): Renowned poet, activist, author and professor Nikki Giovanni has passed away. She was 81.

She died peacefully on December 9, 2024, said an announcement from friend and fellow writer Renee Watson, CNN reported.

"The acclaimed poet, Black Arts Movement icon whose poems of wit, wonder, and wisdom were celebrated in children's books, on keynote stages and television shows, and in more than two dozen bestselling poetry collections, died peacefully on December 9, 2024, with her life-long partner, Virginia [Ginney] Fowler, by her side," Watson said while sharing the heartbreaking news.

Giovanni, originally named Yolanda Cornelia Giovanni Jr., was born on June 7, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She is best known for her work on civil rights and social issues -- especially gender and race.

She published dozens of volumes of poetry, essays and anthologies, and more than 10 children's books, according to a profile on the website of Virginia Tech, where she was Emerita Professor in the Department of English and on faculty since 1987, as per CNN.

Giovanni was awarded a 2024 Emmy for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking for 'Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project', and her latest book of poetry, The Last Book, is scheduled to be published in fall 2025.

Giovanni is survived by her lifelong partner Virginia Fowler, and her son and granddaughter, Thomas and Kai Giovanni in addition to cousins Allison "Pat" Ragan and Haynes Ford and nephew Christopher Black. (ANI)

